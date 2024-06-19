WWE Planning To Bring Back Bad Blood PPV With Hell In A Cell Match As Main Attraction: Report

WWE is reportedly getting rid of gimmick PPVs like TLC and Hell in a Cell and bringing back the nostalgic pay-per-view, Bad Blood. The premium live event was notably popular during the Attitude Era.

According to PWInsider, the revived Bad Blood pay-per-view is slated to be held on October 5, 2024, which falls on a Saturday. The date will mark the 27th anniversary of the first-ever Bad Blood pay-per-view that took place on the same date in 1997.

WWE is considering Atlanta, Georgia, as the potential location for the event. If brought back, this would be the first Bad Blood pay-per-view in twenty years, with the last one taking place back in 2004.

State Farm Arena in Atlanta is rumored to host the event. The arena is already reserved on October 4 and October 6 for two different concerts. Therefore, October 5 appears to be the only viable date for Bad Blood. Otherwise, WWE might look for a different location.

The history of WWE Bad Blood

The inaugural Bad Blood pay-per-view included the maiden Hell in a Cell match in WWE history. Taking place on October 5, 1997, the match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels was etched in history for the debut of Kane.

The second edition of the Bad Blood PPV was conducted six years later in 2003. Due to the brand split that year, it was a RAW-exclusive event. Triple H and Kevin Nash headlined the show in a Hell in a Cell match.

The final Bad Blood pay-per-view took place the following year in 2004. Triple H was once again in the main event. He defeated his friend-turned-foe Shawn Michaels in an incredible 47-minute-long Hell in a Cell match.

In 2017, there was a rumor of the Bad Blood pay-per-view making a comeback after thirteen years. However, WWE nixed the plan, hosting the Great Balls of Fire PLE instead.

Who could headline Bad Blood this year?

Considering Bad Blood traditionally features a Hell in a Cell match in the main event, this year shouldn't be an exception. Even though it is still months away, noteworthy names like Cody Rhodes or Gunther could headline the PPV in a Hell in a Cell match.

The possibility of seeing the inaugural Women's Hell in a Cell match at the Bad Blood PPV isn't far-fetched either.

