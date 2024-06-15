WWE Purchases AEW's Fast National Ratings To Leak It To Press: Report

WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque might not show that AEW is a competition to the company, but deep within, he knows that Tony Khan’s promotion is indeed a hardcore rival. And behind the curtains, WWE’s actions reveal more about its view of the AEW.

A recent report has suggested that WWE CEO and President Nick Khan tried to impact the narrative of AEW’s standing in the market by leaking the show’s inaccurate numbers to the press.



Did WWE purchase AEW ratings?

According to a recent report by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE has been paying thousands of dollars per episode to obtain fast national ratings data for episodes of AEW Dynamite, which airs on Wednesday night. These numbers are inaccurate compared to the final rating numbers.

And when these fast national data show AEW Dynamite’s rating to be low, WWE allegedly leaks it to the press to control the narrative about the former’s success.

This was even corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. On his X account, he wrote, “Chad, a member of the previous regime, tried to feed them to me directly. I know more about this than you do.”

Tony Khan accuses WWE of wrongful business practices

A few days ago, AEW owner Tony Khan had hit back at WWE for confining them to predatory business activities. Khan, while responding to Meltzer's statement that the false numbers of AEW’s ratings were provided to a reporter by WWE, said that the rival company has been doing that for decades.

He wrote, “These are the same predatory business practices that Jim Crockett Promotions + many former wrestling territories faced in the 1980s. I'm very grateful to all of you wrestling fans who watch AEW, and @AEW is here to stay.”

Tony Khan’s AEW started its operations in 2019 and quite surprisingly exceeded all expectations, becoming a major promotion within 2 years. Several WWE stars, like Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, and Cesaro, had jumped to AEW within three years of its inception.

The company’s credibility hit the roof in 2021 when CM Punk debuted at AEW. His comeback became a rage on the internet, which might have certainly irked people within WWE, especially Vince McMahon. Even though CM Punk has come back to WWE, AEW is still a major player in the market, and it hopes to get some outgoing WWE superstars to solidify its standing in the market.

Currently, former WWE Women’s Champions Becky Lynch and Ricochet are rumored to make their debuts in AEW. Even though there is no confirmation about this, it is said that the two will be with AEW for some time.

