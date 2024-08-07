WWE RAW After SummerSlam Rules Cable As Number 1 Show by Beating 2024 Paris Olympics

The August 5th edition of Monday Night Raw, just after the whopping WWE PLE, SummerSlam 2024, was an exciting edition that marked a new era in WWE. It was no different from Raw after WrestleMania. WWE enthusiasts were highly excited to see what’s next for the Judgement Saga after the faction fell apart at SummerSlam 2024.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed his on-screen girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, and played her to snatch a win for Liv Morgan. In shocking betrayal, he even kissed Liv Morgan in front of Mami.

Another major betrayal at SummerSlam 2024 came from the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian Priest and Gunther. When Damian was almost three seconds away from the win, Fin Balor shockingly grabbed Gunther’s leg and put it on the rope, betraying Damian Priest. Taking advantage of this, Gunther dismantled Prsit. He was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

It looks like Damian Presit is more focused on his feud with Finn Balor and the new Judgement Day alongside Rhea Ripley. On the other hand, Gunther will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton.

There were even rumors that Roman Reigns could return to Monday Night Raw and address WWE fans for the first time after he returned to SummerSlam 2024. However, this week, Monday Night Raw was not telecasted on the USA Network due to the Olympic Games 2024, and the show was telecasted on the Syfy Network.

According to a recent report by Wrestling News, Monday Night Raw has managed to gain a massive 1.7 million viewership this week and has not only topped the Paris Olympics 2024 but also become the number one cable show that day in the US.

Wrestling News quoted the post informing the news, “WWE Raw after SummerSlam beat the Olympics on USA Network and was the number 1 show on cable last night.”

The whole credit goes to the perfect booking at SummerSlam 2024. All seven matches on the card made perfect sense and had a justified ending. Here are the full matches on the SummerSlam 2024 card and their results.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Undisputed Championship singles match Cody Rhodes retained it after Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee Drew McIntyre wins.

3. Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther King of the Ring—WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor turns heel on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax Queen of the Ring—WWE Women's Championship singles match Nia Jax becomes the new champion with the help of Tiffany Stratton.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship singles match LA Knight becomes the new United States Champion.

6. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley and kisses Liv Morgan.

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship match Bron Breakker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

