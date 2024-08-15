WWE Releases New Official Roman Reigns Theme Song Following His Return As Babyface 

Roman Reigns made waves at SummerSlam 2024 following his return. During his appearance at the Cleveland Browns Stadium, the Original Tribal Chief debuted a new theme song, which seemed like an updated version of his previous Head of the Table entrance music. Recently, WWE Music officially released Reigns' new entrance song, and it is called I Am Greatness.

WWE Music, the official channel for WWE theme songs, dropped Roman Reigns' brand new entrance on YouTube. The newly dropped song is done by Def Rebel, who also created Roman's previous song, Head of the Table, that first dropped in 2021.

Because of Roman Reigns' widespread popularity, the new song has already amassed a significant number of views on the video-sharing platform, showing how the WWE fans are enjoying it.

While Roman's previous theme song as a heel had a strong influence on piano, the newly released theme song is more of an orchestral remix dominated by drum elements. It sounds similar to the former Undisputed WWE Champion's entrance at WrestleMania 40, which was done by the Philadelphia School District All-City Orchestra.

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, concluding a record-breaking title reign lasting nearly four years. Since then, the dynamic of The Bloodline changed, with Solo Sikoa taking charge of recruiting new members. The former enforcer even claimed to be the new Tribal chief, replacing Roman Reigns.

Upon Roman's return at the Biggest Party of the Summer, he looked determined for revenge against Solo Sikoa for the betrayal. Consequently, instead of going after his old rival Cody Rhodes, Reigns targeted Solo Sikoa, helping the former retain the gold.

Now, the returning Roman Reigns appears as a babyface , standing against the injustice of the Bloodline. Even on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, he had a brawl with the new Bloodline members.

However, Roman alone can't fight off four members of The Bloodline, and the numbers game will catch him eventually. It is speculated that he might regroup OG Bloodline members, The Uso's and might add a new member to even the Solo Sikoa-led new Bloodline.

If this story progresses as anticipated, Roman Reigns' Bloodline might clash with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024, which is slated to take place in Vancouver. Canada on November 30, 2024. It will be the ultimate civil war between the family group, and the culmination of the Bloodline storyline.

