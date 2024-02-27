WWE report: Huge update on possible The Rock vs Cody Rhodes match

When The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in front of the entire press unit in Las Vegas on February 8, it was certain that this rivalry would go deep. The Great One instantly allied with his cousin, Roman Reigns, and all of a sudden, Cody Rhodes became their number one enemy.

At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes threw a challenge at The Rock for a singles match, “Anywhere. Any time” before WrestleMania 40. Since the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is officially announced for Night 2 of WrestleMania, the match between The Rock vs Cody Rhodes now could either be scheduled for Night 1 or the match can be pushed for later after WrestleMania 40.

What is the update on the match?

According to a report, the match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes is all set to happen, but everything is being kept under wraps. Moreover, this week’s SmackDown is reported to give a major update on the match, as The Rock is returning to SmackDown to answer Cody’s challenge.

Most probably, The Rock is expected to square off against Cody Rhodes because he has been preparing for an in-ring match for quite some time. In that scenario, pushing the match after WrestleMania doesn’t make sense either.

The very first scenario is The Rock vs Cody Rhodes on Night 1, where Rhodes beats The Great One and heads up to Night 2 and beats Roman Reigns to finish his story, and finally win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The twist everyone is expecting on Night 2 is also The Rock turning on Roman Reigns, after his cryptic speech on SmackDown where he pointed at Roman Reigns while saying, “At WrestleMania 40, you will be the loser.”

This gives The Rock an opportunity to turn babyface again, as right now he is in his heel character. That also serves the potential for a Rock vs Roman Reigns match in WrestleMania 41, as Roman would be willing to exact revenge against The Great One for losing his title.

Since The Rock is now a member of the TKO group also, he can plan his WWE schedule, and appropriately prepare for one more WrestleMania next year.

At this week’s SmackDown, it will be certainly clear whether The Rock will face Cody Rhodes.

