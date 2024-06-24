WWE Report: Major Match for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024 in the Works

After the mega success of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024, WWE is gearing up to host some significant pay-per-views in the coming months. The next massive premium live event WWE will host is Money in the Bank 2024.

Post WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event, after getting two Money in the Bank holders, one woman and one man, WWE will host the grand event of SummerSlam 2024. This will be the 37th edition of the SummerSlam extravaganza.

At the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is planning a massive match for newly crowned WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024.

Dave Meltzer expressed that WWE is planning an ultimate showdown between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes captured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the showcase of immortals, WrestleMania 40, after managing to pin The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 Night Two. Rhodes overcame The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) and The Rock with help and assistance from WWE legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins.

The rivalry between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes is one of the finest programs WWE has produced in recent memory. WWE still has significant plans for Cody Rhodes and The New Bloodline, including Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

When will Roman Reigns return?

Since The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns dropped his WWE Universal Championship to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, the Head of the Table has not appeared on WWE television.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the return of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, back in the squared circle. As per a previous report by Xero News, WWE has some significant plans for Roman Reigns, and he could return near Summer Slam 2024 or before it.

After analyzing both reports, it seems Solo Sikoa could play a vital role in Roman Reigns’s return at Summer Slam 2024, and Roman Reigns could return at Summer Slam 2024 in the matchup of Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa.

Surprisingly, Roman Reigns could turn his attention towards Solo Sikoa and launch an attack on Sikoa for disobeying his commands and crowning himself the Tribal Chief in his absence. This could indirectly lead to Cody Rhodes retaining his championship crown and the start of the civil war within The Bloodline.

In the end, WWE could lead this rivalry to multiple matches, which could include a showcase between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, the OG Bloodline vs. The New Bloodline, and ultimately a war for the throne of The Head of the Table between Roman Reigns and The Final Boss, The Rock.

Even after the Bloodline saga, there’s a lot in the funnel for the OG Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Once he returns to The Squared Circle, he has unfinished business with his Shield Brother Seth Rollins, who played a vital role in his loss at WrestleMania 40.

What's your opinion on the future of The Head of The Table, Roman Reigns, after he returns to WWE? Comment down

