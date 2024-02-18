WWE Report: Real Reason Why Cody Rhodes Initially Stepped Down to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania 40, WrestleMania’s are widely considered the biggest annual show in the professional wrestling industry. This year WWE will host their 40th edition of WrestleMania.



WrestleMania 40 will be a two-night spectacle on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



This year’s Road to WrestleMania 40 is one of the best Mania builds ever. We saw major changes in the WrestleMania 40 card.

Initially, Record-breaking Royal Rumble 2024 Cody Rhodes stepped down from challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and was replaced by the returning Great One The Rock.



Fans felt robbed and started an online campaign to bring back Cody Rhodes to the WrestleMania 40 main-event picture against Roman Reigns. Fans hijacked WWE shows with the chants “WeWantCody” and “RockySucks”.



We saw another major shift in the WrestleMania 40 match card after Cody Rhodes announced he would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and finish his story.



Now a recent report by WON expressed the real reason why Cody Rhodes initially stepped out to fight Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.



According to Dave Meltzer of WON, Triple H the CCO of WWE changed plans after CM Punk got injured. The Second City Saint was initially supposed to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.



Triple H planned to save Seth Rollins's spot at WrestleMania 40 and he made changes the plans were for Cody Rhodes to face Rollins and the SmackDown spot was to introduce The Rock as the substitute challenger to avoid backlash.



But the tables turned, and WWE faced major backlash which led to The Rock’s heel turn and Cody Rhodes coming back to the Universal Championship picture.

Was The Rock and Roman Reigns unplanned segment on SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns made their first appearance on WWE programming after the WrestleMania 40 presser, where The Rock turned heel and shook hands with Roman Reigns.

Some previous reports suggest the SmackDown segment featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock was unscripted and unplanned.

Now according to Aaron of SEScoop, the segment on SmackDown involving The Rock and Roman Reigns was not unplanned.

“Okay, so it was reported last night before SmackDown that The Rock and Roman Reigns had no script for their big Bloodline segment. I am told that is not true. They had a major influence on the script. It was a discussion between Triple H, Roman, Heyman, Rock, and Brian Gewirtz. Aaron expressed via a tweet.



