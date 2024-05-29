WWE Report: Roman Reigns' Potential Opponent After His Return Not Solo Sikoa or Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania XL has been recorded in the annals of history as one of the greatest WrestleMania events in the world of professional wrestling. Several factors contributed to making WrestleMania 40 an exceptional showcase of the immortals. Notably, this event marked the return of The Brahma Bull to the squared circle after nearly eleven years away, and Cody Rhodes completed his journey by becoming the first champion in the Rhodes family.

One of the most unforgettable moments was the conclusion of Roman Reigns's iconic four-year Universal Championship reign. Since losing his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Roman Reigns' return to WWE television, speculating about what's next for The Head of the Table. Names such as New Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes, and even The Rock are being discussed as potential opponents.

Recently, the well-known WWE source, Xero News, revealed who might be the returning opponent for The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

The Drip God played a pivotal role in Roman Reigns's defeat at the Showcase of the Immortals. During the match, Roman Reigns struck Rollins with a chair, allowing Cody Rhodes time to recover. This ultimately led to The American Nightmare pinning the Tribal Chief and capturing the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins WWE Return Update

Seth Rollins emerged as a key figure at WrestleMania 40, significantly influencing the storylines involving Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, while also navigating his own plot around an injured CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

At WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins was active on both nights. On Night One, the WWE Heavyweight Champion teamed up with Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns and The Rock. On Night Two, Rollins battled Drew McIntyre for the WWE Heavyweight Championship, a match he ultimately lost after McIntyre secured a pin.

Additionally, Rollins made a notable appearance in the main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, which featured The Shield's theme song. He donned the same attire he wore during his time in The Shield with Roman Reigns.

Since WrestleMania 40, Seth Rollins has been absent from WWE television. Recently, on his Fightful Wrestling Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp discussed Seth Rollins's potential WWE return but noted that there is still no confirmed date for his comeback. There is speculation that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could return around the same time, potentially reigniting their feud and settling their unresolved issues.

