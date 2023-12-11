WWE Royal Rumble 2024 spoiler: Potential plans for Roman Reigns and other matches revealed

The next major pay-per-view for WWE is Royal Rumble 2024, which will take place on January 27, 2024, in Florida. This year will mark the 37th annual Royal Rumble event. Rumble is one of the four major pay-per-views of WWE.

A recent report by WOR noted, “For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs. Orton, Sky vs. Belair, and Logan Paul defending the U.S. title against a tournament winner.”

“With the two rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television. Rollins vs. McIntyre is another match they are building as a major one. Reigns defending on the show was part of the plans for months and he starts back in two weeks on Smackdown.” Meltzer concluded.

Roman Reigns is advertised for the next Blue Brand edition. Reigns will build his first championship defense for next year, 2024, at the Royal Rumble 2024. The head of the table is favorite to face Viper Randy Orton.

Will Roman Reigns drop his championship at WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020 when he made his return alongside Paul Heyman as his Wiseman. The tribal chief’s mystic reign of dominance shocked the world. He broke multiple records.

Reigns captured the WWE champion at WrestleMania 38 in a winner-takes-it champion vs. champion match against his long-time rival Brock Lesnar.

The head of the table is now the undisputed universal champion; he is going to defend his title for the fourth time in a row at the WrestleMania main event.

Fans are eager to know whether Roman Reigns will continue his reign of dominance or if we will witness the end of Roman Reigns’s reign of greatness.

A recent report by Xero News stated that Roman Reigns will retain his championship at WrestleMania 40, and he will face Cody Rhodes for the second time. WWE is looking forward to breaking Hulk Hogan’s record.

