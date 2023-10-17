WWE Rumor: If John Cena works WrestleMania 40, his opponent may be Logan Paul

Logan Paul recently made his boxing comeback and successfully defeated Dillon Danis in a very anticipated match at the prime card on October 14th. He emerged as the winner, In the post-fight interview, Paul challenged United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

Logan will appear on this week’s SmackDown to face the legend, and this match is expected to take place at Crown Jewel 2023, Saudi Arabia, on November 11th. Paul last had a match against WWE's undisputed champion, Roman Reigns, in Saudi Arabia. Paul always made his intentions clear to become a WWE champion one day. He is extremely serious about pursuing his WWE career. Recent reports suggest Paul is set to face WWE legend at WrestleMania XL next year.

Logan Paul vs John Cena WrestleMania XL

Recent reports by WrestleBuddy, expressed he asked his sources about if Cena is competing at Mania next year. Who can be his possible contender? The answer he got was Logan Paul. Paul is currently going to face Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. Cena last competed at Fastlane 2023 in a tag team match alongside LA Knight as his partner against The Bloodline ( Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa ).

John Cena is now engaged in the program against Roman Reigns and Bloodline. Cena is helping LA Knight to counter Reigns, Bloodline. Cena is also predicted to face Solo Sikoa. The 16-time champion is expected to make his debut in Saudi Arabia. And will be his last appearance this year. However, Cena anticipated to make his return during Road to WrestleMania 40. Cena is at the edge of his career and many times referred to this as his last run. Cena last fought Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

