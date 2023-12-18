WWE rumor: Is Triple H bringing back Mercedes Varnado as Sasha Banks amid reported AEW talks?

Former WWE women's champion Charlotte Flair was injured on Blue Brand in her match against Asuka. WWE later announced she would be out for at least 9 months. Charlotte was rumored to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

WWE has limited women on the roster and huge faces and they need more star power on their female roster with Charlotte Flair’s departure. The company will face major problems in building cards and attracting women's programs in the company.

A recent report suggests WWE is set to rehire the former women's champion. Xero News reported exclusively that former WWE women's champion Mercedes Varnado, popularly known by her ring name Sasha Banks, was approached by Triple H.

WWE offered Varnado a new deal, and it seems she has accepted the deal and has resigned from WWE.

Xero News further expressed, “Sasha lost interest in AEW’s offer a long time ago, as I reported a couple of weeks back.”

And WWE’s next major pay-per-view is Royal Rumble 2024, and Sasha Banks could enter as the surprise return.

Another major WWE women's champion returning soon

Recent reports suggest former NXT women's champion Mandy Rose is set to make her return to WWE after she was released back in 2022. Mandy Rose was released because she used to post 18-plus content on her site.

Her private content was then leaked on Twitter, which eventually led to her WWE release.

Rose then expressed her views on her WWE release.

“I just wanna send my regards to everyone out there that has been showing their support, still to this day after it's been exactly a year to date of my WWE release. I just wanna say I'm really blessed to have all of you guys out here supporting me and still talking about me. I really appreciate it, honestly, from the bottom of my heart," Mandy Rose further claimed.

