WWE Rumor: Potential WrestleMania 40 plans for Logan Paul revealed

Youtuber turned pro wrestler Logan Paul has recently captured the United States Championship. Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023 to become the United States Champion.

According to reports by Xero News, the 28-year-old champion will face a popular popstar at the showcase of Immortals WrestleMania this year.

“Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny is a possibility for WrestleMania 40 Night Two if they decide to go that route, Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul is also expected to take place in early 2024.” Xero News tweeted.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made his WWE debut in 2021. Bunny made his in-ring alongside Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37. Bunny and Damian faced the team of Miz and John Morrison.

29-year-old popstar, last wrestled this year at the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. Bunny fought his former tag partner Damian Priest at Purto Rico and got massive support from fans at the main event.

Logan Paul vs Bad Bunny is one of the dream matches fans have been discussing for a long time. If WWE books this match for the United States Champion, it can be an entertaining bout.

Logan Paul will defend his title at Elimination Chamber 2024

After capturing the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, fans eagerly anticipated Logan Paul's next move. Would he face Rey Mysterio again, or perhaps someone else?

However, hopes for a rematch with the Master of 619 were dashed as Rey is currently sidelined due to a leg injury.

Recently, the United States Champion himself announced his participation in the first pay-per-view of the upcoming year, set to take place in Australia in 2024.

Speculation is rife among fans regarding his opponent at Elimination Chamber 2024. A fan favorite emerges in the form of Grayson Waller. With Australia being Waller's hometown, it's almost certain he'll step into the ring for a major matchup. A clash against Logan Paul for the United States Championship promises to be an exciting bout for Waller.

