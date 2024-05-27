WWE Rumor: Roman Reigns Not Returning Anytime Soon? Know What The Insiders Have To Say About His Comeback

The general perception that the value of anything goes up when we don’t have it with us is so true. This stands true for the WWE Universe, which booed and chanted against Tribal Chief Roman Reigns when he was there. And now when he is no longer appearing on the shows, his presence is dearly missed.

Roman Reigns has not been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 40. The demise of his title reign after 1,316 days seems to have given him a huge setback, due to which he has pulled himself out of further appearances. But he is still under a WWE contract. And yet, nobody knows when he will return.

A rumor that circulated about his return was that The Tribal Chief might return on SmackDown before SummerSlam. However, this has been quashed by a source from WWE. Ringside News reached out to a WWE source, and they said that there is no confirmation about it. “No one in WWE has heard anything about this and I highly doubt it’s true,” the source said.

Cody Rhodes or Bloodline 2.0, whom will Roman Reigns target upon his return?

The curiosity is not just about Roman Reigns’ return, but also around whom he will first exchange his fists when he returns. Whether it would be Cody Rhodes, against whom he will exact his revenge for the WrestleMania loss, or whether it will be Solo Sikoa.

Advertisement

Reports earlier suggested that Reigns might go after Sikoa for hijacking the Bloodline, and throwing out original Bloodline member Jimmy Uso, and inducting new ones like Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. This might set up a SummerSlam bout which brings the OG members of the Bloodline like Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa’s Bloodline 2.0.

Will The Rock be involved in The Bloodline story?

Even though The Rock is rumored to make a final return, for the later part of the year, there are negligible chances of his involvement in the Bloodline story. A few reports had suggested that The Rock might get inside the ring, for a final match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, thereby fulfilling the promise he made to The American Nightmare before leaving.

Anyway, coming back to Roman Reigns’ return, The Tribal Chief might or might not make a return before SummerSlam. There’s no certainty about the original plans for him in WWE right now.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jimmy Uso Predicted To Return With Roman Reigns Ahead of Potential Bloodline Feud With Solo Sikoa