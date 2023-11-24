WWE rumor roundup: Randy Orton, CM Punk and all other rumors you should know ahead of Survivor Series 2023

WWE is buckling up to host their last pay-per-view of this year, Survivor Series 2023. This year's Survivor Series 2023 is WarGames themed. The WarGames match made its main roster debut at Survivor Series 2022 last year. 2023 will mark the second WarGames-themed Survivor Series.

Five major matches are announced for the card including two champions defending their championships against the number-one contenders. Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental championship against the former WWE champion and main eventer The Miz.

On the flip side women's world champion Rhea Ripley will defend her championship against Zoey Starks.

WWE has also booked two WarGames matches one for men and the second for women. And one no-title single is announced between Carlito and Santos Escober.

All rumors you need to know before watching Survivor Series 2023

Survivor Series holds a significant place among WWE's major pay-per-view events, with the upcoming edition marking its 37th annual installment. Anticipation for Survivor Series 2023 has reached new heights due to circulating rumors and the potential for a shocking ending. Various speculations have been doing rounds for weeks, focusing on key aspects of the event.

1. CM Punk’s Return Update:

Rumors surrounding CM Punk's return to WWE have intensified following his release from AEW. With Survivor Series 2023 set to take place in Chicago, Punk's hometown, fans speculated about his return. However, a recent report by Sean Sapp from Fightful indicated that Randy Orton's intentional reveal was aimed at diverting attention from a potential CM Punk appearance.

Prediction:

After thorough analysis, the likelihood of CM Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023 appears low.

2. Jey Uso's Alleged Betrayal:

Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton as the fifth member of their team, surprising Jey Uso. Predictions arose that Uso might turn on his team, being perceived as the weak link. However, considering Jey Uso's successful portrayal as a face and his potential storyline against his twin brother, a betrayal seems unlikely.

Prediction:

Jey Uso's current role as a face suggests he will not betray his team, aligning with his positive reception of the Red Brand.

3. Randy Orton's Potential Betrayal:

Randy Orton's return after a 1.5-year hiatus fueled speculation of a heel turn, especially since he was announced as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes. While fans expect tension between Orton and Rhodes, Survivor Series 2023 may not witness the Viper's betrayal.

Prediction:

Despite ongoing rumors, Randy Orton is not expected to turn his back on Cody Rhodes during Survivor Series 2023.

As the excitement builds for the 37th edition of Survivor Series, fans eagerly await to see how these rumored scenarios unfold in the ring.

