WWE rumor: Triple H reportedly decided to leave Roman Reigns out of Survivor Series for THIS reason

Roman Reigns will return to the ring to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. This will be Reigns' first match in 3 months, since he last defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE's next major event after Crown Jewel is Survivor Series, which takes place in November. Survivor Series is one of WWE's classic "Big Four" pay-per-view events, along with WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble.

According to the recent reports by Xero News, Triple H the current head of creatives will keep Roman Reigns out of the card of Survivor Series for this year.

“Apparently Roman missing Survivor Series is an HHH decision as he doesn't want the biggest star in wrestling to overshadow the plans for Survivor Series.” Xero News revealed the reason why Triple H is keeping Roman Reigns away from Survivor Series 2023.

Major return planned for Survivor Series 2023

WWE is set to host their 37th installment of Survivor Series pay-per-view. Survivor Series event has a very long history in WWE. The Survivor Series has some of the best matches ever in the history to its name.

From Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Triple H, champion vs champion matches, and more.

This year WWE is set to host their Survivor Series 2023 in Montreal and has plenty of exciting plans.

Xero News recently quoted on Twitter and said “ Roman isn't needed for Survivor Series The show gonna be Big enough as it is.” CM Punk has been the subject of much speculation and hype about a possible return to WWE after nearly a decade away.

Punk parted ways with AEW earlier this year due to backstage misconduct issues. Now, reports indicate that Punk may be in talks for a return to WWE, where he wrestled from 2005-2014. Punk had a high-profile run in WWE, leaving the company after competing in the Royal Rumble match in January 2014.

