WWE rumors: Potential plans for Roman Reigns and future challengers for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship revealed

Roman Reigns is the current longest-reigning universal champion. He is currently the top prospect in the world of professional wrestling. The Tribal Chief recently returned to Blue Brand after Summer Slam 2023 where he competed against his cousin. He is set to make his in-ring return at WWE’s next pay-per-view Crown Jewel 2023. According to some reports, there are a series of plans for the Tribal Chief. While exploring the future plans of the Head of the Table, reports have suggested that there are plans for Solo Sikoa vs Roman Reigns near future.

AJ Styles is also in the talks to face Roman Reigns anytime soon he was initially rumored to face Head of the Table at Crown Jewel 2023. Sheamus is also a possible name to compete with Roman Reigns.

ALSO READ: Brock Lesnar Crown Jewel 2023 return update: Latest reports

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight rivalry status

Roman Reigns is set to face Megastar LA Knight at the grand stage of Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia 2023, according to some reports. LA Knight vs Roman Reigns is going to be a single-match rivalry just like Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel earlier.

Reports also suggest Roman Reigns is also considered for Elimination Chamber 2023 and Royal Rumble 2023 internally.

Roman Reigns is also considered to face his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 40. They were supposed to face each other at WrestleMania 39 revealed by Rock himself on the Patt McAfee show. Now there is a lot of hype among fans for this match. If this match ever happens it will be the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time. The Rock last wrestled a WrestleMania match against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and then at WrestleMania 29.

Roman Reigns has been the champion for three long years he has main event three WrestleMania in a row and won all of them

ALSO READ: Former WWE champion Randy Orton is returning soon: Reports