WWE Seemingly Pays Homage to Bray Wyatt With Solo Sikoa’s Reinvention

Solo Sikoa has vowed to leave nothing standing in his path since taking the reins of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns’ absence. After introducing Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to this whole new Bloodline, Sikoa has become one of the most formidable individuals in WWE.

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline recently took out the Bloodline’s Wiseman, Paul Heyman, on SmackDown.

After the attack, eagle-eyed WWE fans noticed a striking similarity between Solo Sikoa’s new ensemble and late WWE legend Bray Wyatt. Plus, the hand gesture that Sikoa made after decimating Heyman added to the speculation that his new persona could indeed be a tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Solo Sikoa’s gear choice on SmackDown 06/26 pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

It’s almost going to be a year since Bray Wyatt passed away; however, WWE is making great efforts to fill the void he left. Aside from bringing in the Wyatt Sicks, WWE had Solo Sikoa pay tribute to the departed legend by changing his gear choice.

As noted, Solo Sikoa’s gear carried a significant meaning, as he donned the same gloves that were once worn by The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. In addition, Sikoa made a strangely similar gesture, gazing at his hands, just like The Fiend did.

Sikoa’s new look is a major departure from his old wrestling attire, as he was bare-bodied with a pair of shorts, accentuating the Samoan legacy with his tattoos.

Nonetheless, this Easter egg has led to speculations about The Wyatt Sicks’ potential future feud with The Bloodline. Furthermore, several other strange theories are floating on the internet, one of which suggests that Solo Sikoa could be under the possession of The Fiend’s close associate, Uncle Howdy.

At this point, it’s uncertain if this move was intended to raise speculation about The Bloodline’s potential feud with The Wyatt Sicks. However, by the looks of it, Sikoa could indeed be paying homage to the late great Bray Wyatt.

Solo Sikoa’s actions on SmackDown could stoke the flame of his rivalry with Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns fell off the face of the earth after his downfall at WrestleMania XL. In his absence, Solo Sikoa stepped up and assumed control of The Bloodline. It didn’t take long until Sikoa started acting like The Tribal Chief. Sikoa’s recent actions sparked a reaction from Roman Reigns on social media.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Sikoa handed Roman Reigns’ lei to Paul Heyman, demanding that he put the lei on Sikoa and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief.

A defiant Heyman’s dissension led to his destruction, as the Bloodline members triple-power bombed Heyman through the announce desk.

The fact that The Bloodline dismantled Paul Heyman on SmackDown leaves no doubt that Sikoa has incurred the wrath of The Tribal Chief. At this point, there’s no telling what Reigns will do upon his much-awaited WWE return. A lot remains to be seen.