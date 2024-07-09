WWE Set to Bring Famed ESPN Veteran to SmackDown Commentary Team This Summer

WWE offers wide-ranging job opportunities beyond in-ring performers. And as it continues to evolve as a global juggernaut, it introduces new faces, adding to its already star-studded team. That said, the Stamford-based promotion is set to welcome its newest play-by-play broadcaster this summer.

The person in question is none other than well-known ESPN sports announcer Joe Tessitore. Considering Tessitore’s three-decade-long career experience in sports broadcasting, WWE views him as a great addition to its broadcasting team.

Joe Tessitore is set to join WWE broadcasting team this summer

The New York Post has reported that ESPN’s famed announcer, Joe Tessitore, will be joining the Stamford-based promotion this summer as a play-by-play color commentator.

According to the report, Tessistore will join the SmackDown commentary team alongside Wade Barret and Corey Graves. On the other hand, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will continue to lead the Raw commentary.

Having been a fixture on ESPN and ABC, Tessitore has notably covered college football and high-stakes boxing matches. His proficiency in the sports business would align perfectly with the sports entertainment industry.

Tessistore is set to join WWE with his ongoing roles at ESPN and ABC, where he covers college football and Top Rank boxing. It’s also worth mentioning that Tessitore was previously WWE President Nick Khan’s first media client when the latter worked as a celebrity talent agent. Thus, his move to WWE is not very surprising.

At this juncture, WWE is reaching new heights, as Raw is heading to find a new home on Netflix in 2025. As for SmackDown, the blue brand will begin airing on USA Network in October 2024 after a five-year deal with Fox. With WWE’s rapid growth, it stands to reason that WWE is looking for a new voice to potentially lead the SmackDown announce team.

Nonetheless, the official start date for Tessitore has not been announced yet. We will have to wait for that information.

Triple H comments on Joe Tessitore’s WWE signing

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to X, expressing his excitement for the arrival of Joe Tessitore. He wrote, “Joe is an absolute pro with incredible energy behind the mic, and is the perfect addition to our already star-studded announce team. Thrilled to welcome @JoeTessESPN to @WWE this summer.”

Tessitore’s WWE signing probably marks the first signing of a sports broadcaster in Triple H’s era since Pat McAfee. Much like Tessitore, McAfee signed his WWE deal while serving as a sports analyst for ESPN’s College GameDay.

Although McAfee initially signed with WWE in 2019 during the McMahon era, he was brought back on WWE commentary earlier this year. All in all, it will be interesting to see SmackDown get a brand-new voice this summer.