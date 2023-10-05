WWE SmackDown: John Cena reveals what he told The Rock during their emotional reunion backstage

John Cena made his full-time return after a long break. He was away from the ring due to his Hollywood full-time schedule and commitment to the same. The 16-time world champion is currently engaged in a feud with Bloodline. Cena and LA Knight.’ going to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team matchup.

John Cena on his emotional reunion with The Rock

Cena is in a recent interview with The Bump. Talking about his rival and former WWE champion. Cena revealed a personal conversation with The Rock, during SmackDown last month in Denver. “ Thank you for your question but let me reframe it, ‘what was it like to see a friend, I haven’t seen in a long time?’ In between the times, I realized that the first attempt of us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake in my past. I've been very apologetic and very open with my apology for the way I conducted good business. We did great business. It was good to see him and reconnect after all this time. That was the first time we’d seen each other since I publicly apologized for that and I just wanted to make sure he heard that face-to-face again and it's good to see a friend.”

The Rock and John Cena had once in a lifetime rivalry. They also got personal overtime two squared off at WrestleMania 28, where Rocky earned the victory, and the second time they fought at WrestleMania 29 where John Cena earned victory.

ALSO READ: Former WWE star still believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will face each other at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns was set to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39 but later canceled

In his recent podcast with Pat McAfee, The Brahma Bull told, a very shocking bit of news. He said he had multiple meetings with Vince McMahon and CEO Nick Khan at Las Vagas they’ve discussed his match against his cousin and WWE undisputed champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39. And they agreed to this and shook hands. He was almost locked to compete on the grandest stage of all time. But later, Roman Reigns competed with Cody Rhodes. The Rock didn't reveal the actual reason why the match was called off but he said “ I am not concerned about Injury. This is the nature of this sport, My schedule is not a problem I can manage that. The thing that matters is what we are giving fans. Which hasn't been delivered yet what can we do for them?”

The Great One recently appeared on Blue Brand and had a very entertaining segment where fans went crazy. He Rockbottomed Austin Theory. He added that he is free to face Roman Reigna for WrestleMania 40. there is speculation that they are locked for this year's WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RAW or SmackDown? WWE have reportedly finalized what brand Jade Cargill will set on