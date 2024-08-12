WWE Spoiler: Big Match Planned for Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

The saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is undoubtedly one of the best women's storylines in recent memory. The feud began just after WrestleMania XL, when Rhea Ripley retained her championship against Becky Lynch.

On Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley from behind backstage. The attack by Liv Morgan injured Rhea Ripley's shoulder, and the injury forced Mami to lose her championship.

On the other hand, Liv Morgan promised Rhea Ripley she’d steal everything from her that matters to her. Morgan started by capturing the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship after beating Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash 2024.

At SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley made her in-ring debut against Liv Morgan to recapture the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship. Shockingly, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley and kissed Liv Morgan.

That’s not all. Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest and cost him his WWE World Heavyweight Champion against The Ring General Gunther.

Now, Judgement Day is divided into two parts. New Judgement Day, with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDongha, Carlito, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest on one side.

ALSO READ:Is Rhea Ripley Married to Dominik Mysterio? Find Out

WWE fanatics are wondering what’s next for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Recently, Cory Hays of Pro Wrestling Nexus hinted at a possible WWE spoiler in a report suggesting WWE is planning a big stipulation match for them.

Advertisement

Cory Hays of Pro Wrestling Nexus suggested WWE is set to book a mixed tag team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

When she appeared on the What You Wanna Talk About Podcast, former WWE women's champion Bayley expressed that the division wants more rivalries like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Bayley stated, “More personal stories show the different sides of the girls. I think the more we can show the women interact with each other or with the guys and show different sides of us, the more we can show the range that we all have.”

The last time Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan competed was at SummerSlam 2024. This year’s biggest party of summer was undoubtedly one of the best PLE in the previous 37 edition. WWE fanatics witnessed some of the top twists and turns, multiple championship swaps, and much more; there were a total of seven matches announced on the card, and all contests had a pretty justified end.

Advertisement

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa, WWE Undisputed Championship singles match Cody Rhodes retained it after Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee Drew McIntyre wins.

3. Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther King of the Ring—WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match Gunther becomes the new WWE heavyweight champion after Finn Balor turns heel on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax Queen of the Ring—WWE Women's Championship singles match Nia Jax becomes the new champion with the help of Tiffany Stratton.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship singles match LA Knight becomes the new United States Champion.

6. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley and kisses Liv Morgan.

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship match Bron Breaker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Backstage Moments Before Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan at SummerSlam