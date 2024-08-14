WWE Spoiler: Big Stipulation Match Planned for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin 2024

After the banger event of SummerSlam 2024, the company is set to host a massive international PLE Bash in Berlin 2024. SummerSlam 2024 managed to break all the records in merchandise sales, television viewerships, social media numbers, and much more. The SummerSlam 2024 match was stacked with seven spectacular matches. Every contest on the card had a perfect storyline and a justified ending.

Even though all the matches on the card were highly anticipated, the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre was extraordinary. Both of these former WWE champions were engaged in an intense rivalry, and WWE was building the feud just after CM Punk's injury and crafted a very personal program between these two.

CM Punk made his singles match return to WWE on television and big PLE after almost a decade in WWE; at SummerSlam 2024, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre locked horns in a special guest referee match, and the guest referee was none other than former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre earned the victory after CM Punk was distracted by Seth Rollins wearing Punk’s band with his wife AJ Lee and dog Larry’s name on it. The Scottish psychopath took advantage of this while CM Punk put GTS on Rollins, and he planted Punk’s face with a sickening Claymore kick and won the match.

Now a recent report by BackupHangman of WrestlePurists suggested the potential plans for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. “According to multiple sources within WWE, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match is planned for Bash in Berlin.”

The reports emerged just after the August 12th edition of Monday Night Raw, where CM Punk whipped Drew McIntyre with a belt.

The match was a rollercoaster ride. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had an intense match with a planned segment. The whole match was a tribute to the Undertaker vs. Bret Hart SummerSlam 1997 special guest referee match, and Shawn Michael was the special guest ref of that match.

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is at its boiling point, and there’s no way WWE is going to waste the heat and thrill of the rivalry between them. They will face each other one more time, maybe three times, and this rivalry will have three matches.

CM Punk seems extremely happy with where he stands in WWE and how his current run is going well. In a past interview, he even claimed that if WWE was the way it is now, under the umbrella of Triple H and TKO, he would have never left the company in the first place.

While talking to Denise 'Hollywood,' Salced Punk expressed, “Honestly, if WWE were the place it is today back then, I never would’ve left. All the things that happened—all the arguments and butting of heads, being injured and burned out, and feeling like people in a managerial role weren’t listening—that doesn’t exist in the current atmosphere.”

While talking on the SI Media Podcast, he even expressed he would have never returned to WWE if Vince McMahon was still involved in business. Although he decided to be quiet about the reasons behind it, he claimed when he writes a book, he’ll open up about everything.

