WWE Spoiler: Potential plans for Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40 vs. Roman Reigns revealed

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his surprising return to WWE, at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins. Rhodes earned the respect of fans after delivering high-level trilogy matches against Seth Rollins.

Rhodes tore his chest pac and wrestled hell in a cell match against Seth Rollins with injury. He then made his anticipated return at Royal Rumble 2023 last year and won the match. He later challenged the undisputed champion Roman Reigns for the main event match at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns successfully defended his championship and defeated Roman Reigns, but fans still want Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

He is still the favorite to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. the recent reports by Xero News revealed the major plans for Cody Rhodes for this road to WrestleMania.



Cody Rhodes will not win the Rumble this year. Still, WWE is considering making him the winner of The Elimination Chamber match which will decide the potential WrestleMania 40 challenge for Roman Reigns.



Possible plans for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns

Reports by Xero News further revealed Rhodes is still the top priority for WWE higher-ups to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. As everyone wants him to finish his story.

The American Nightmare is currently engaged in a new rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura, Nakamura attacked Rhodes at the Monday Night Raw.

According to some past reports, Cody Rhodes will lose to Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania 40 and then will chase the WWE heavyweight championship.

He will also get involved in a high-voltage rivalry against his former stable partner 14 times WWE champion The Viper Randy Orton. Apex Predator made his return to WWE after almost 1.5 years at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 as the fifth member of team Cody Rhodes.

Orton is currently involved in a rivalry with The Bloodline and The Apex Predator is the favorite to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024.

