WWE spoiler: Potential WrestleMania 40 plans for Brock Lesnar revealed

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television when he was involved in a rivalry against the American nightmare Cody Rhodes. Cody and Brock had a trilogy which then ended at Summer Slam 2023 where Brock Lesnar broke his character after the match and shook hands with Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar is not seen after Summer Slam 2023, he is not advertised for the future as well. Some reports from the past even suggested Brock Lesnar will be returning near Royal Rumble or the road to WrestleMania.

New reports suggest his potential opponents and plans for this WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is set to face this WWE champion

Brock Lesnar has fought matches last two WrestleMania and SummerSlam and is expected to make his return to build his match for WrestleMania 40.

Recent reports by Xero News suggest Brock Lesnar's potential opponent.

“Gunther holds till Mania, Brock was option A with the view in mind that they could also do it at 41 in a different scenario if they can't do Lesnar at 40.”

According to the reports by Xero News, Brock Lesnar is the favorite to face the longest reigning Intercontinental champion ring general Gunther at WrestleMania 40. If they do not compete at WrestleMania 40 they will face at WrestleMania 41.

Some fans even pointed out Brock Lesnar is now set to end his in-ring career. In an interview, Brock Lesnar said he considered himself retired back when he had a match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

According to fans Brock Lesnar’s match against Gunther could be his final match in WWE.

Brock Lesnar fought Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match after he came back at SummerSlam 2021 then he fought Omos at WrestleMania 39.

