WWE spoiler: Roman Reigns references Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in leaked video of SmackDown taping

WWE is set to host their fifth Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Roman Reigns will make his in-ring return and defend his title against megastar LA Knight for his undisputed universal championship.

This week’s Friday night SmackDown is pre-taped, the last segment between Roman Reigns and LA Knight before their match at Crown Jewel is now getting viral on social media.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight got into a promo war where Roman Reigns asked LA Knight “ What have you done around here in the past few months? The only thing you've done is make them chant your name, and what, cosplay a redneck version of my cousin.”

Roman Reigns mocked LA Knight for copying his brother Dwayne “ The Rock” Johnson.

ALSO READ: WWE Hall of Famer believes LA Knight should be the champion ahead of match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023

The sudden rise of LA Knight

LA Knight’s popularity is on a different level now. He is best known for his mic skills and charisma. LA Knight debuted on the main roster with the gimmick of Max Dupri alongside Mace and Mansoor and Maxxine Dupri as her on-screen sister.

Later he dropped the gimmick on screen and returned as LA Knight. He then had a feud against Bray Wyatt. He was the last wrestler Bray Wyatt wrestled.

LA Knight's last main event Fastlane pay-per-view alongside 16-time champion John Cena and defeated The Bloodline.

He is now counted as the major merchandise seller and top babyface of the brand in a very short period.

LA Knight is considered to be one of the biggest superstars of the company in the future. His sudden rise in the company is very rare which automatically makes him a megastar.

Crown Jewel 2023 is the first world title matchup of LA Knight. Knight made his debut in WWE NXT in 2021 and won a dollar championship.

Crown Jewel 2023 is going to be a major event of WWE this year with a total of seven blockbuster matches on the card featuring stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more.

ALSO READ: WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Roman Reigns vs LA Knight: Date, time, match card, how and where to watch, all details revealed