WWE Spoilers: Huge Update On Possible Cody Rhodes Vs Gunther Match Revealed

Gunther is reported to be in a title match at Bash, a PPV that will be held in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2024, but not against the American Nightmare. As reported by Xero News, these two biggest stars of this era might lock horns in a bigger event than Bash in Berlin.

The former Intercontinental Champion is slated to be a challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2024, which will be the pay-per-view event.

Who could be Gunther's opponent at Bash in Berlin?

Seth Rollins' return to the squared circle might change the course of the World Heavyweight Championship picture. The Visionary One made his comeback last week on WWE RAW. With Damian Priest offering him a title shot and Seth accepting it, he is Damian's next challenger at Money in the Bank 2024.

Now, it remains to be seen if Rollins recaptures the big gold or Damian retains it at Money on the Bank. Regardless of the outcome, the Ring General is still guaranteed to face the World Heavyweight Champion. Hence, we could see either Seth Rollins vs Gunther or Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

As a title match is already planned for the Austrian Superstar, he could walk into the Bash in Berlin as the World Heavyweight Champion, facing someone like Damian Priest or Seth Rollins.

Bash in Berlin will be followed by SummerSlam. If the Ring General falls short of winning the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, he could get a rematch in Berlin.

When could we see the Cody Rhodes vs Gunther match?

The report suggests that the potential match between Cody Rhodes and Gunther will be taking place in a bigger went than Bash in Berlin, meaning it could be in one of the big four pay-per-views of WWE

Assuming Gunther wins the World Heavyweight Championship, he and Cody could clash in a champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series 2024. It would make sense storyline-wise because Cody is a babyface, and Gunther is a heel. Otherwise, WrestleMania 41 could be another possibility.

