WWE Spoilers: The Rock's potential plans of heading into WrestleMania 40 unveiled

Many big names in pro wrestling came from a family tree called The Samoan Family. Many megastars like Umaga, Wild Samoans, Rikishi, Yokozuna and so on. This family had very few world champions. One of those was The Rock, who became one of the best pro wrestlers of all in this industry there was no one close to his legacy till 2020. when Roman Reigns, Emerged as the Tribal Chief, it looked like he had now even surpassed his cousin in terms of greatest of all-time meter.

ALSO READ: John Cena to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023; Reports

Is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns happening this WrestleMania 40?

Since Roman Reigns, returned as the Tribal Chief, he has been breaking records, dominating the whole roster. He had made multiple records and held an Undisputed Universal Title form for more than 1,200 days and counting competition left for the Leader of Bloodline, fans always wanted Roman Reigns to compete with another megastar from his family. The Rock was on the verge of facing Tribal Chief, but WWE canceled plans at the last moment.

Rock returns to Blue Brand on the September 15 edition, The Crowd went crazy he engaged himself in a segment with Austin Theory, The Great One while talking about his match with Roman, told Patt McAfee the same day he was free for this match at this WrestleMania 40. he had his last match at WrestleMania 32, That match listed as the shorted match of the history. Rocky’s most popular, rivalry in WWE. Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

Recently, Xero News tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) about the potential plans of The Brahma Bull, he said. “ A source states if Rock works Chamber, it is likely in a host or Special guest referee role. He would only wrestle at Mania. Roman’s Mania opponent is meant to be set at Chamber. “ By this tweet, Xero claimed Rock could also appear at Elimination Chamber 2023, but he will only wrestle at WrestleMania. he dropped Roman Reigns can be his rumored opponent.

ALSO READ: Former WWE star still believes The Rock and Roman Reigns will face each other at WrestleMania