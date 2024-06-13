WWE Star Drew McIntyre Reveals Reason Why He Dislikes Money In The Bank Contract

Drew McIntyre appears to have a strong dislike for the Money in the Bank briefcase, which grants the briefcase holder to cash in the contract at any given time. Discussing the upcoming Clash in the Castle event with The Indian Express, The Scottish Warrior expressed his deep-seated aversion to the Money in the Bank briefcase.



McIntyre said, "I can't stand the Money in the Bank briefcase. I understand the point of cashing it in and winning the title, but the reason I have lost my last two world titles is because of that stupid briefcase."

How did Drew McIntyre lose his last two world titles?

Drew McIntyre has captured the world title in WWE three times. He has won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship once. However, he dropped his last two world titles due to successful Money in the Bank cash-ins.

The first one happened at Elimination Chamber 2021. Showing his valor in a gruesome Elimination Chamber Match, he held on to the WWE Championship against Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Kofi Kingston.

McIntyre was worn out after the Elimination Chamber Match, beating five other Superstars. Seeing the opportunity, The Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and pinned Drew McIntyre after a Skull Crushing Finale.

The last Money in the Bank cash-in against Drew McIntyre happened recently at WrestleMania 40. He dethroned Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Championship.

When CM Punk attacked Drew after the win, the Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest saw the golden chance to cash in. Hence, McIntyre lost the title within a few minutes after clinching the big gold belt from Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre will seek revenge at Clash of the Castle 2024

The stage is ready for Clash of the Castle 2024 in Scotland, Drew McIntyre's native country. He will clash with Damian Priest, who cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew.

The Scottish Warrior will be a clear favorite to win the fourth world title in WWE this weekend in Glasgow.

