WWE Star Hilariously Mistaken for LeBron James by Young Fan in Belgium

Former women’s champion Bianca Belair recently revealed a hilarious incident where a fan in Belgium misunderstood her husband and WWE superstar Montez Ford as NBA legend LeBron James.

Bianca Belair shared the whole incident on his social media accounts, where she shared a hilarious incident when she was walking the streets of Belgium with her husband, former WWE tag team champion Montez Ford, and a young fan shouted, seeing Ford and misunderstanding him as NBA star LeBron James, and Ford waved back at him.

EST of WWE Belair said in her Instagram Live, “Just call him Le-Te in Belgium, and we hear a little boy yell ‘Lebron James.’ We turn and look; he is now running and yells again in front of everyone, ‘Lebron James.’ Montez Ford panics, and then HE WAVES BACK. Now he is over here, nervous that he is about to break this little boy’s heart. Like, why would you wave back?”

Bianca Belair is getting ready to reclaim her WWE Women's tag team championship with her tag team partner Jade Cargill at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 against the current champions, The Unholy Union.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is the next premium live event of the company after the success of SummerSlam 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 card has multiple famous superstars advertised on the card, from WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and many more. Here is the compilation of the matches announced on the card.

1. Gunther (WWE World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Randy Orton—singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

2. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre—strap match

3. Cody Rhodes (WWE Undisputed Champion) vs. Kevin Owens—singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

4. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley (Terror Twins) vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan (The New Judgment Day) mixed tag team match

5. The Unholy Union (WWE Women's Tag Team Champion) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill—tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE fanatics definitely do not want to miss the thrilling WWE Bash in Berlin 2024; the event is not set to take place in the US; the event is scheduled to take place internationally; and the PLE is going to take place in a different time zone. Here is the compilation of the different locations and the time the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is taking place.

European Time (CET)

- Start Time: 6:30 PM CET

- Countdown Show: 6:00 PM CET

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 9:30 AM PDT

- Countdown Show: 9:00 AM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 11:30 AM CDT

- Countdown Show: 11:00 AM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 12:30 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 12:00 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 5:30 PM BST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 PM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 3:30 AM AEST (next day)

- Countdown Show: 3:00 AM AEST (next day)

India (IST)

- Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 PM IST

