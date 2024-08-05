WWE Star Jacob Fatu Spotted Wearing Walking Boot Amid Injury Concern After SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 lived up to the hype with various twists and turns, along with major title changes. The Bloodline member Jacob Fatu was seemingly injured while attempting a splash on the announce table from the top rope. The injury was confirmed after a picture of the Samoan Werewolf surfaced on the internet wearing a walking boot after SummerSlam.

It is a post-SummerSlam picture of Fatu in a supermarket. Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship challenger in Cleveland, Solo Sikoa, were spotted shopping by two WWE fans. The Bloodline duo was stopped by them to take a picture.

While Jacob Fatu is still standing on his feet, he is taking assistance from a walking book, meaning the injury is somewhat minor, and he should be back in action within a few weeks.

Seeing Jacob's agony after the splash, WWE Creative Head Triple H was asked in the SummerSlam press conference whether he was legitimately injured . The Game said that, hopefully, it was not a big injury, and after assessment, he would check if he was doing well.

Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes headlined the Biggest Party of the Summer this year as the closing match of the event. Showing valor on SmackDown before SummerSlam, Rhodes accepted the challenge to face the self-proclaimed new Tribal Chief in the Bloodline rules match, similar to how he faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

As expected, the encounter was filled with unwanted interference from Bloodline members. Following interruptions from Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu took out the champion with a vicious splash on the announce table, which caused him to be injured. Unable to move after the splash, he pleaded with Solo Sikoa to take Cody to the ring and pin him.

However, it didn't go the way Solo Sikoa had thought as Roman Reigns finally returned after a long wait of four months. Instead of focusing on his old rival Cody Rhodes, the Original Tribal Chief took out Sikoa, who betrayed Roman's trust.

Jacob Fatu weighs around 280 pounds, but he is an incredible athlete and manages to move like a Cruiserweight wrestler. With his sheer size and remarkable agility, he has stood out to as one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in WWE at the moment.

Since the moment of his debut a couple of months ago, Jacob Fatu has risen as a crowd favorite thanks to his magnetic aura and natural talent.