WWE Star LA Knight Trolls Logan Paul With Social Media Influencer Jab Amid Their Online Feud

The United States Champion, Logan Paul, recently took X (formerly Twitter), to take a shot at The Megastar, LA Knight. Sharing the 20-second video on the microblogging platform, LA Knight clapped back at Logan for tagging the wrong profile.

The 41-year-old derided Logan Paul, saying, " Social media influencer can't figure out how to tag people." Instead of tagging the real account of LA Knight, which has a blue tick as the verification, the social media star mentioned a fan account of The Megastar. Some followers also on X highlighted Logan's mistake.

What does Logan Paul say in the video?

Captioning the video, “Let me talk to ya”, one of LA Knight's popular catchphrases, Paul is seen sipping a glass of wine. The US Champion states that LA Knight wants Logan's prize, meaning his coveted title.

The Maverick doesn't care what LA Knight is thinking. He is living his life as the US Champion, and he is having date night with his honey. Showing his fiance Nina Agdal, Logan acknowledges her pregnancy. The video ends with Logan saying he has a whole life ahead of him, and the life doesn't involve LA Knight. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

LA Knight and Logan Paul are heading toward a rivalry

Despite his fame in WWE, LA Knight still has not won a proper title yet. His million-dollar championship can not be included in title accolades. To achieve his first title glory, The Megastar has set his eyes on the United States Championship.

Advertisement

The mid-card championship has contributed to elevating the position of a superstar to another level. John Cena, Dean Ambrose, and Eddie Guerrero are some renowned names to win the title before the main event push.

On the last episode of SmackDown, LA Knight inquired about Logan Paul, leading fans to believe that there would be a feud. However, the champion wasn't present on the blue brand last week.

Followed by their social media feud recently, the rivalry is likely to transition to the squared circle of WWE. These two charismatic superstars, who are talented entertainers, should produce an incredible rivalry for the United Championship. The Megastar of WWE is a worthy opponent for the megastar of social media.

ALSO READ: John Cena Once Shared The Origin Of His Doctor Of Thuganomics Gimmick And How It Saved His WWE Career