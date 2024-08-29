WWE Star Reacts To Machine Gun Kelly's Randy Orton Altercation Claim: 'If Someone Was To Curse Him To His Face...'

The real-life conflict between Randy Orton and Machine Gun Kelly appears to be escalating after the latter claimed he had an intense confrontation with The Viper at SummerSlam. WWE star Xavier Woods has voiced his opinion about the issue, defending his WWE colleague Randy Orton with a bold statement.

Taking on X (previously Twitter), Xavier Woods wrote, "If I know one thing about Randy Orton, if someone was to actually curse him to his face, then that person would no longer have the ability to tell that story."

Appearing on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast recently, Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, claimed that he had a confrontation with Randy Orton at SummerSlam when she showed up at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Machine Gun Kelly described the incident, saying, "I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s**t about me. There was a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to practice being a new version of myself. Three, two, one. f**k that. Ay man, f**k you.".

Following the interview and MGK's startling revelation, the beef continued over social media. Randy Orton responded to MGK with a lying emoji on X, suggesting the rapper was flat-out lying.

The 34-year-old also replied that he wasn't lying because cameras were rolling at the time the face-off between MGK and Orton happened backstage. He suggested WWE should put it out.

It is ambiguous why MGK made the claim and if there is truth behind it. A wrestler like Xavier Woods refuted the claim in the tweet, saying The Viper wouldn't have spared MGK or anyone after dropping the F-bomb right on his face.

Randy Orton returned to the squared circle after a prolonged back injury last year. Since then, he has been primarily a babyface, embroiling in different storylines.

The Viper was a runner-up in the King in the Ring tournament after losing to Gunther. They have recently resumed the feud after Gunther became the World Heavyweight Champion, beating Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

The Ring General has The Viper as his first challenge as the World Heavyweight Champion. The two men will clash at Bash in Berlin, taking place this weekend in Germany.

While Gunther will be aiming to defend the big gold successfully for the first time, Orton will have a golden opportunity to claim his fifteenth world title in his career. Similar to their previous encounter in Saudi Arabia, their Berlin encounter is expected to be a banger.

