WWE Star Believes The Rock Should Have Fought For Championship At WrestleMania 40

For the first time in more than a decade, The Rock had his proper WWE run earlier this year. Unveiling a new version of himself called The Final Boss, he turned heel, joined The Bloodline, and even wrestled in a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, making it his first match at WrestleMania after eight years.

Grayson Waller's opinion about The Rock

The current WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller, who also competed at WrestleMania 40, expressed his viewpoint about The Great One. Sitting in an interview with Daily Star, the Australian Superstar said,

"I think The Rock is the greatest athlete of all time. He is a fantastic movie star, I really think he should have wrestled for the championship at WrestleMania."

Shedding his on-screen heel persona, one-half of the A-Town Down Under praised the Final Boss, calling him the deserving man to get a world title shot at the Show of Shows. Had he received a world championship match, we would have witnessed the grand battle between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Grayson Waller further added that The Rock is among the greatest, and he is a big admirer of the ten-time WWE Champion. Due to his popularity, The Rock brings money to the table.

The possible reason The Rock didn't receive the world title opportunity at WrestleMania 40

When The Rock made his comeback earlier this year, it immediately got people talking about a potential showdown with the reigning WWE Champion, Roman Reigns. The epic battle between these two wrestling legends was a dream come true for countless fans.

Cody Rhodes, the Royal Rumble winner this year, even announced that The Rock would clash with The Tribal Chief at the Showcase of Immortals this year. However, the announcement sparked widespread criticism among the fans because Cody was already a Royal Rumble winner and a worthy opponent for the world title.

Following the unfavorable response from fans, The Rock showed his allegiance to The Bloodline. He sided with his family on the road to WrestleMania 40. The dream team of The Rock and Roman Reigns beat the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, making it the Final Boss' returning WWE match.

