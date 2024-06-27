WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Set to Make Major Appearance at UFC 303 to Corner Fellow Countryman in His Debut Fight

The world of combat sports and sports entertainment saw a major development when TKO acquired WWE, bringing it under the same umbrella as the UFC. This has led to many speculations about potential crossovers in the future. That said, former WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is set to make his appearance at UFC 303.

The event will feature Tsuruya Rei going against Carlos Hernandez in Las Vegas on June 29. By now, we know that Nakamura is making his appearance on the show to support his fellow countryman, Tsuruya Rei.

Shinsuke Nakamura slated to make an appearance on UFC 303

Shinsuke Nakamura has achieved a lot in his eight-year run in WWE. However, he has yet to win the WWE World Championship. Despite his reputation in the business as one of the most influential Japanese wrestlers, Nakamura has had an unsatisfactory run in WWE lately.

His appearance at UFC 303 could garner him more acclaim in his wrestling career. While speaking to the UFC Japan media outlet, Tsuruya Rei announced that he will have Shinsuke Nakamura in his corner at UFC 303.

The show’s main attraction is centered around Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka in the main event match of the evening. However, wrestling fans will be thrilled to watch Nakamura make his appearance alongside Rei.

Advertisement

Given that UFC 303 will mark Tsuruya Rei’s debut, having Shinsuke Nakamura in his corner could give him a great pop from the crowd ahead of his fight.

Anyway, the wrestling world awaits to see the King of Strong Style make his anticipated appearance at UFC 303.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently lost a match against Cody Rhodes at a live event

Cody Rhodes is no stranger to Shinsuke Nakamura. The duo were involved in an extended rivalry in 2023. During the most recent live event held in Bloomington, Illinois, on Saturday, they renewed their feud, locking horns with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line.

Read More: Vince McMahon Gets Slammed for Suppressing Bray Wyatt’s Creativity

The American Nightmare, however, prevailed by defeating the 44-year-old Japanese wrestler. After the match, Rhodes confirmed that he was legitimately hurt after the attack from The Bloodline on SmackDown. Sadly, Nakamura has been on a losing streak since the beginning of 2024. We will have to wait and see if his luck changes in the foreseeable future.