WWE Stars Who Won Championships After Becoming Mothers

Motherhood is a special feeling. It cannot be described in words. The mirth of holding a baby in your hands, and then watching innocence in that child’s eyes is just a surreal experience. And what can be better than the fact that the woman who just became a mother then goes on to experience some good things happening in her life.

So, in WWE also there have been female wrestlers who have been extremely lucky to have won accolades after becoming mothers.

Here are three women wrestlers who became WWE Champion after experiencing motherhood:

3. Sable: Rena Marlette Lesnar, wife of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar and better known by her WWE in-ring name Sable became WWE champion after becoming mother. The reason being she entered WWE after her marriage only.

She married Lesnar in 2004 for the third time in her life. She made her WWE debut (then WWF) in 1996 and stayed till 1999. She then returned to WWE in 2003 and stayed for a year till 2004.

Sable had adopted a daughter during her second marriage with Marc Mero who is in her 30s now. Currently she is with Brock Lesnar and the couple have two sons named Duke and Turk.

2. Asuka: Very few fans might be aware of the fact that Asuka is a working woman. This was revealed by Becky Lynch herself sometime back. Becky Lynch dropped the title to Asuka back in 2020 when she was pregnant. Asuka then even broke her character becoming so happy with Becky’s announcement.

Becky Lynch later told Sports Illustrated that passing the championship to Asuka meant a lot since very few people knew that Asuka was a working woman. "Giving the championship to Asuka meant a lot to me. She really, really deserves it. One point that people do not realize, because it is not something that is announced, is that she is a working mother. It has shown that it can do it all," Becky told Sports Illustrated.

1 . Becky Lynch: The Man Becky Lynch is one of the top WWE female wrestlers. She is currently a working mother. Married to WWE star Seth Rollins, the couple have a three-year-old child, Roux Lopez. She dropped her title to Asuka in 2020 when she was expecting her child.

When she returned after a hiatus of 15 months, Becky returned as a heel defeating Bianca Belair in less than half a minute to win the WWE SmackDown women’s championship.

Recently Becky won the Women’s World Championship, the same title for which she lost against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. However, since Rhea Ripley had to vacate the title because of an injury, Becky Lynch won it back on Monday Night RAW on April 24, 2024.