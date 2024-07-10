WWE Summer Slam 2024: Full Match Card Early Prediction

After the Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view this month, the company is looking forward to hosting another massive premium live event: SummerSlam 2024. This will be the 37th edition of the SummerSlam extravaganza. SummerSlam 2024 is set to take place in the home state of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. He announced the date and place on the Impaulsive Show.

SummerSlam 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

As time progresses, WWE will build the SummerSlam 2024 card. So far, only two matches have been announced for the card. As promised by WWE, the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament will get a championship shot at SummerSlam 2024. The King of the Ring, Gunther, will lock horns with Damian Priest for the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax, will challenge the WWE Women's Champion Bayley at the SummerSlam 2024 pay-per-view. In this article, we will delve deep and predict more matches early that are most likely to get booked on the card.

6. Damian Priest vs. Gunther (WWE Heavyweight championship match)—Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, announced during the week of WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament will get a chance to challenge the champion of their respective brands.

Gunther is currently competing on Monday Night Raw, and now The Ring General will face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest for the championship crown at SummerSlam 2024.

5. Nia Jax vs. Bayley (WWE Women Championship) -- Triple H had revealed that the victors of the King and Queen of the Ring competition in 2024 will have the opportunity to challenge the champion of their own brands.

Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax, is part of Friday Night SmackDown, the home of The Bloodline. She’ll get a chance to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2024 when she goes head-to-head against champion Bayley.

4. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (WWE Women World Heavyweight Champion) - Former WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley made her return to Monday Night Raw on the July 8 edition when Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were about to kiss each other.

Liv Morgan, as promised, has ruined all momentum for Rhea Ripley and has snatched everything from ‘Mami,’ from her championship to her kayfabe boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

SummerSlam 2024 will be the stage where Rhea Ripley finally takes revenge on Liv Morgan, but Dominik Mysterio will play a vital role. Perhaps, in the end, Dominik will finally betray his ‘Mami’ for the Queen of Extreme.

3. Logan Paul vs. LA Knight ( WWE United States Championship )—WWE has been hinting and slowly building a feud between the WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and LA Knight for a long time now. The hometown boy Paul can finally lock horns with the Master of the 'Yeah' Moment, LA Knight, for the championship. The build and match will definitely be an interesting one.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk—The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is currently one of the most intense and well-built storylines. WWE smartly used Punk’s real-life injury at Royal Rumble 2024 to craft this masterpiece.

Over the course of time, CM Punk has cost Drew McIntyre three important championship matches: first at WrestleMania XL, second at Clash at the Castle 2024, and recently at Money in the Bank 2024. The match between these two is going to be an interesting match-up.

1. Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship) - Self-proclaimed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa pinned WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at the Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, making his presence and dominance felt on the roster.

Sikoa promised the WWE Universe that he would bring back the pride of The Bloodline, a title that Roman Reigns couldn’t save at WrestleMania 40 after he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. As a result, WWE will book a match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024. In the final moments of the match, Roman Reigns will return and destroy Solo Sikoa.

