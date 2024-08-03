WWE SummerSlam 2024: Full Match Card Predictions and Surprises

After the mega success of Money in the Bank 2024, WWE is all set to host another massive PLE this month, the 37th edition of Summer Slam PLE. It's scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for this year’s Summer Slam 2024, and the major reason behind the buzz is the stacked match card and the build WWE had for the event. The event has been pushed and built like WrestleMania.

Multiple big names are competing on the card, including Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Damian Prrist, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and many more. In this article, as we are just hours away from witnessing the Summer Slam 2024 extravaganza, here's our own prediction for all matches on Summer Slam 2024 PLE.

1. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) - The saga between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is one of the best storylines WWE has managed to craft which does not involve any championship, it’s about how much these two WWE superstars hate one another.

CM Punk will for the first time in a decade compete in a singles one vs one in WWE against Drew McIntyre and the cherry on top of the cake is Seth Rollins in the match as special guest referee who has his own problem with Drew and Punk.

The match between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is the most unpredictable one, which makes it even more exciting, but it seems Drew McIntyre is going to piss Seth Rollins and with the help of Rollins, Punk will win this match.

Winner Prediction - CM Punk

2. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) - The WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Damian and Gunther will be an absolute banger, and this might end up being the best match on the card wrestling wise, it seems WWE still build the tension within The Judgement Day, majorly between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and via Finn Balor’s unwanted help Damian Priest will cost his championship and Gunther will be crowned as the new champion.

Winner Prediction - Gunther

3. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match) - Logan Paul vs LA Knight’s match is also going to be a show stealer. Paul is known for creating some crazy highlight moments every time he enters the WWE ring, and this Summer Slam 2024 is a special event as he will perform for the first time in his hometown. This match could feature some big cameos from both sides. It looks like even though it's Logan Paul’s first hometown match he is going to lose his championship.

Winner Prediction - LA Knight

4.Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) - The buzz for Nia Jax vs Bayley’s match was not at the peak like the build of Rhea vs Liv Morgan, but the match between Nia and Bayley will take major turns, Tiffany Stratton will also try to cash in her Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase and she will successfully win the WWE women championship and in the end Nia and Tiffany will launch an attack on Bayley and finally the first surprise return of night will Charlotte Flair who will save Bayly from Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.

Winner Prediction - Tiffany Stratton Cash-in and Charlotte Flair return

5.Sami Zayn ( c ) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental championship match) - Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker will lock horns once again in a singles remtah after Money in the Bank 2024 PLE, this team match could go in different path an finally Bromn Breakker could claim his first title in the main division.

Winner Prediction - Bron Breakker

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) - The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan is undoubtedly one of the best storylines crafted for Summer Slam 2024. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will tear the house with their whooping performance but in this match, the most shocking and surprising part will be when finally Dominik Mysterio betrays Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan and costs her championship and also Mami’s undefeated reign of 800 days.

Winner Prediction - Liv Morgan

7. Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship match ) - The match might get multiple nearfalls and possum attacks from Bloodline on Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa will dominate the majority of the match and in the end, when Solo Sikoa is close to becoming the new WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns will make his shocking return with Paul Heyman and will ambush Solo Sikoa, and Cody Rhodes will retain his championship.

Winner Prediction - Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns return

