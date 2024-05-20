WWE Superstar Claims John Cena Losing at WrestleMania 39 Hurt His Hollywood Career

John Cena’s loss against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 was indeed a huge embarrassment for all his fans. Fans still wonder what made the WWE management take that decision and hand over the victory to Theory. After booking Cena’s losing streaks against Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and The Undertaker, Cena was reduced to a level where he was even made to lose against someone like Austin Theory.

But would the fans have thought that this loss could have hit his Hollywood career? Though there isn’t any report to highlight this fact, Austin Theory himself has claimed that the defeat did impact Cena’s Hollywood career.



What did Austin Theory say?

The former United States Champion has made this outrageous claim that he did hurt Cena’s Hollywood career by handing him a loss at WrestleMania 39.

During an interview on the Going Ringside Podcast, Theory said, "I mean, I did help John Cena out a lot with his Hollywood career, you know. I mean, well, actually, it might have gone down a little bit, you know, because he showed up on the [Oscars] naked; he became a mermaid in Barbie, you know, after he lost at WrestleMania to Austin Theory."

Theory’s jibe at Cena is more imaginary than having a connection with any ground reality. Cena’s last movie, Ricky Stanicky, released on March 7, 2024, did a good business of USD 49.7 million.



Did Austin Theory gain anything after beating Cena?

While Theory might gloat over the fact that he could convincingly beat Cena and retain his United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, he didn’t reap any dividends from that match.

Several reports later revealed that it was expected that Theory beating Cena would push his WWE career, but it ended up doing nothing. The backstage reaction towards Theory was dull, and he was never given a push after that match.

At WrestleMania 40, he was involved in a six-team ladder match, where Theory and Grayson Waller won the first set of WWE Tag Team Championships. Ever since making his WWE main roster debut in 2021, Theory has been a two-time United States Champion and also won the Money In The Bank ladder match in 2022.