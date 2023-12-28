WWE superstar offers to fight Goldberg after he reveals Vince McMahon lied to him about retirement match

WWE legend Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most respected and popular professional wrestlers of all time. Goldberg initially started his career as a professional wrestler after he returned from American Football after an injury.

He initially made his professional wrestling debut in WCW and started an undefeated steak. Goldberg later left WCW in 2002 and joined NJPW.

After his short run in NJPW, he signed a one-year deal with WWE in 2003. Goldberg feuded with multiple superstars including Hollywood Rock, Chris Jericho, and more.

His last match in WWE was against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20. The match was set as the first time Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg with a special guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Goldberg won the match against Brock Lesnar and later got stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin. Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg was the last match of both these superstars in WWE.

Goldberg then made his WWE return in 2016 and recently in 2021 his contract with WWE expired and he is now a free agent.

Bill Goldberg has recently called out Vince McMahon for not fulfilling his promise to give him his retirement match.

“I owe him everything until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and saying, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match,” Goldberg said, expressing his views on Vince McMahon.

He further explained, “I put myself in a horribly shitty situation to get what I wanted to but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. The problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of sh*t as far as I’m concerned."

WWE superstar calls out Goldberg

After Goldberg’s claims about his retirement match WWE superstar from Red Brand, The Viking Raiders called out Goldberg for the match.

He expressed his views on Twitter X and stated: “If you are looking, I’ll have that retirement match with you @Goldberg”

In 2016, WWE Games announced Goldberg as the pre-bonus superstar of WWE 2K17. Later, the cover superstar of WWE 2K17, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg exchanged blows at each other online.

At that time, Brock Lesnar was at his peaking prime in WWE, he defeated John Cena, ended Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania 30 streak, and more.

Goldberg made his return back to WWE after almost 12 years at the edition of Monday Night Raw, in 2016 and challenged Brock Lesnar for a match.

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg were booked to face each other at Survivor Series 2016. The results shocked the world after Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in a dominating fashion.

Goldberg then captured WWE Universal championships multiple times. His last match in WWE was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

