WWE Superstar Randy Orton Reveals How Many Hours He’s Spent Playing Elden Ring

The Apex Predator, Randy Orton, is best known for sending his competitors to shadow realms after hitting them with an RKO out of nowhere. The Viper is a stunner when it comes to standing against his opponents inside the square circle.

He has been the WWE champion fourteen times in his illustrated career and has plenty left; who knows, he can even come neck to neck with John Cena and Ric Flair as the superstar with the most WWE championship reigns in history.

WWE fanatics might know a lot of Orton’s in-ring talent, but many fans don’t know The Legend Killer is also a big-time gamer. He might not look like a man like Randy Orton, who loves to RKO people inside the ring and would also like to smash his finger on a gaming controller.

Recently, Randy Orton appeared on the WWE special podcast hosted by The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, What Do You Wanna Talk About, where The Apex Predator and his old buddy Cody Rhodes had a fun conversation where Rhodes and Orton revisited their old times and talked about multiple things. The Viper even took shots at NBA legend LeBron James.

While talking at one point, Randy Orton revealed he had completed about 600 hours on the Elden Ring game back in 2023. He even revealed he paid $1000 to someone to upgrade his ranking in the game.

ALSO READ: ‘F*ck LeBron James’: Randy Orton Goes Viral Over Unhinged Take On Lakers Star During NBA GOAT Debate

Advertisement

Former WWE champion Randy Orton even revealed that he, too, wanted to lean more towards the entertainment industry and do some roles in Hollywood, just like his fellow former WWE superstars John Cena, Batista, and The Rock.

While talking, Randy Orton revealed how he got auditioned for the ‘Cable’ character from Deadpool 2.

Randy Orton stated, “I read for Cable, and in my head, boy, I was going to be Cable. I was going to be Cable. I was like, 'This is it'. Nope. No callback, no nothing. Josh Brolin gets it because, of course, Josh Brolin gets it. Kills it. I don't know what the f*** I'm doing. “

He further said, “I kind of realized then, 'Oh, okay, I can send in these auditions, but I'm a pro wrestler.'" I think I enjoy being a pro wrestler and everything it's given me. I don't think I'll ever leave this place.”

Advertisement

Randy Orton is currently rehearsing for his in-ring at the next WWE PLE; this month, Bash in Berlin 2024, The Viper is set to lock horns with newly crowned WWE world heavyweight champion Gunther in the main event.

The Viper Randy Orton jumped the ships from SmackDown to Monday Night Raw and wants to avenge his loss at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024, which ended in a botched finish. Technically, The Apex Predator has not lost the match against Gunther for the title of King of the Ring 2024 and the number one championship.

So far, there are three matches announced on the card: Randy Orton vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Undisputed Championship against Kevin Ownes, a mixed tag team match between a team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest versus a team of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE could add a maximum of two more matches to the card. One match that is in talks is speculation between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Longest WWE Title Reigns: From Roman Reigns to Bruno Sammartino