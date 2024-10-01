WWE Superstar Recalls Infamous Botch With Randy Orton In A Match; 'Mistakes Happens'

A WWE superstar has recalled an infamous match with Randy Orton, in which a botch brought a lot of negative reaction from the people. It was a match against Randy Orton, and the opponent was Gunther. The Ring General had pinned Orton for the count-out, but his shoulders were up. This led to a lot of controversy over deciding if Gunther won the match.

The match took place at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament on May 25, 2024. Gunther spoke about that infamous botch, recently.

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro about the error, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated that while it was frustrating, mistakes do happen. “I was very good with it, because referee’s mistakes happen, and it happens in every sport. It’s part of it. It fuels the involvement in what we do because it’s frustrating for the competitors. It’s frustrating for the fans because they think they were about to see something else, or something else should have been the end of this match,” Inside the Ropes quoted Gunther.

The two crossed each other’s paths at the Bash in Berlin, but Gunther once again outsmarted Randy Orton. Although he couldn’t pin him, he rendered him unconscious through a submission hold. The Viper had put on a great match, but Gunther triumphed over Orton in the match.

“And I think without, without that happening, the match [at Bash In Berlin] wouldn’t have happened and would not have meant that much,” Gunther said while speaking about the match.

Gunther has successfully defended his WWE title on two occasions, and surprisingly, Gunther just accepted former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn for a match at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024. The Ring General had been rejecting Zayn’s challenge for the past few weeks but recently accepted it.

However, The Ring General is expected to retain the title against Zayn at Bad Blood because Sami Zayn will be involved in the Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline 2.0 sooner or later. So, Gunther is highly expected to retain the WWE title.