WWE Superstar Reveals How John Cena Turned His Mentor When He Was Frustrated; Deets

There’s no doubt over the fact that John Cena enjoys utmost respect from the other WWE superstars. Though a wrestling locker room has wrestlers oftentimes envying each other, John Cena stands out as one of the most respectable superstars.

And Cena has indeed stood by his reputation. A current WWE superstar Baron Corbin has revealed how John Cena turned mentor for him, in his low and how the former WWE Champion eventually helped him out.

What did Baron Corbin say about John Cena?

The former United States Champion said that Cena turned mentor for him when he sensed that Corbin was stressed.

“We live 10 minutes from each other. I work out at his gym. When I would get frustrated, he became a mentor, in a sense. He would say, 'Let's go to dinner. Let's eat steak and burnt Brussels sprouts, have some wine and we'll talk through this and figure it out. That's why John Cena is who he is,” Corbin said while speaking to US Magazine.

As for Baron Corbin, the Lone Wolf has completely revamped himself with a successful run in NXT. He won the Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic with Bron Breakker and also won the NXT Tag Team titles with him. And now, The Constable has won the No. 1 contenders match by defeating Angelo Dawkins in the Speed Championship tournament.

Also Read: When John Cena Accidentally Won Money In The Bank In 2012; Find Out What Really Happened

Advertisement

John Cena speaks up on his retirement

John Cena recently announced his retirement from the WWE at Money In the Bank PLE on July 7. Cena revealed that his exit from the ring would be permanent, and he wouldn’t be making any sort of comeback as a wrestler.

Cena said that he’s looking forward to wrapping up things in WWE by December 2025, and around this time he would be looking forward to Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Interestingly, Cena is also looking forward to his 17th WWE title win, which if accomplished would be a record for him. At present, Cena equals Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE Championship victories. He had earlier hinted that he would be winning the 17th WWE Championship, saying that his “Next One” would be his favorite.

At present, Randy Orton has emerged to be the top pick for Cena at WrestleMania 41, in Las Vegas. Randy Orton and Cena have squared off in 268 matches, with Cena having an upper hand over Cena, with The Viper winning in only 44 matches. If booked against each other, WrestleMania 41 would be their last fight.

Advertisement