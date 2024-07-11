WWE Superstar Says Edge Pulled Him out of His Career’s Lowest Point; Know Who That Wrestler Is

The Rated-R superstar Edge has left WWE, but before leaving the promotion he gave a breather to a struggling superstar’s career. That wrestler is none other than Finn Balor who had feuded with Edge at WrestleMania 39.

Balor who is riding high after signing a new five-year contract with the WWE has recently revealed that Edge pulled him out of his lowest point in WWE career, when he was clueless, upset and didn’t know what to do.

What did Finn Balor say about Edge?

The Irish superstar while speaking on What’s the story? Podcast revealed the time period before joining The Judgement Day faction as a heel was the lowest in his career. And that’s where Edge picked him from a bunch of roster guys to be part of the Judgement Day.

“It was kind of Edge who was the one who said, ‘No, I want this guy. This guy, we’re not using him enough. I want him on Judgment Day’ and that’s kind of where things started to turn,” he said.

Balor said that he was originally supposed to turn on AJ Styles, but then later it was decided that it would be Edge. The two went on to have a phenomenal Hell In a Cell match, where Edge defeated Balor.

According to the former WWE Universal Champion, the time period before he turned heel, and when he had just made it to the main roster from NXT was depressing for him. He accepted that being out of WrestleMania 36 because of Covid-19 pandemic really hurt him.

“I haven’t said this publicly, ever. But, the two months before I turned heel was probably the lowest I’d been in my career, with respect to investment level, the personal investment. I was just showing up, I was going, ‘Yeah, who do you want me to lose to today?’ It was just kind of the same sh*t that I’d been doing over and over again and I was doing the same act for so long and I just felt like I had so much more to give,” he said.

Finn Balor on facing insecurity

The former WWE superstar said that he indeed had a lot of insecurity as his contract expiry was approaching. He stated that when he went back to the NXT after winning the WWE Universal Championship, it was a different experience for him, from the one he had when he made his WWE debut in 2014 through NXT.

“And then with the contract coming up, looming and it’s four months, it’s three months and go, sh*t, I really should enjoy this one because this could be my last one. You just don’t know. It’s obviously rooted in insecurity” Balor said.

However, things ended on a good note for Balor,as WWE offered him another five-year deal till 2029. At present he is hustling as a heel being part of the Judgement Day group, and recently also won the World Tag Team Championship along with JD McDonagh.