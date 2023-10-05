WWE Superstar wishes Rohit Sharma led Indian team good luck ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 campaign

The 2023 World Cup has begun. India is hosting a game after a decade. Fans are at an all-time high and supporting team India to lift the Cup this year. Team India led by Rohit Sharma this World Cup 2023. Team India will square off against Australia on October 8. In Chennai. India had recently defeated team Australia, in a three-match series.

The whole world has an eye on this World Cup especially. Team India, as they are hosting this year's World Cup 2023. The last time when India hosted a game back in 2011, they won the cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni. All celebrities in the world are wishing team India luck, A picture of a WWE star and former champion Drew McIntyre went viral on Twitter where he was wearing an India cricket jersey. Now officially posted his picture on his Twitter handle wishing Rohit Sharma and Team India luck.

He tweeted, “Good luck to Rohit Sharma and the rest of his team get ready to host the Cricket World Cup. The hospitality and love you show me every time I’m there is amazing.” in his tweet McIntyre, not only wished the team India but also appreciated, Indian people for their hospitality.

All you need to know about Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a Scottish professional wrestler currently, working for World Wrestling Entertainment. The Scottish Warrior won the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble. later challenged the WWE champion Brock Lesnar and became the world champion first time in his career.

He also wrestled undisputed champion Roman Reigns at the clash at the castle in 2022. He almost dethroned Tribal Chief but lost the match due to the interference of Solo Sikoa. He is currently an active superstar on the Red Brand. He accepted to turn heel very soon.

