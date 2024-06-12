WWE Superstar's Mother Dies After Being Hit By Car During Family Trip; Details

In a tragic incident that occurred a few days ago, Brigdreen Mitchell, mother of WWE star Alba Fyre (Kayleigh Rae), died in a road accident on May 17. The 51-year-old woman was crossing the road with her partner in Orlando when a car hit her, the Daily Record reported.

While her partner, Ronnie, survived the accident, Bridgeen died shortly afterward. The local police said that the driver of the vehicle cooperated, and no charges were pressed. It was reported that she had flown out for a family holiday to visit her daughter, Alba Fyre.



Alba Fyre Reacts To Mother Bridgeen’s death

Reacting to her mother’s death, Alba Fyre said that there were “no words to describe how devastated” her family was due to the incident. “Words cannot describe how devastated we all are,” Alba said.

She wrote, “My mum and dad were hit by a vehicle while crossing the road. Unfortunately, my mom didn’t make it. She was the most caring, fun loving person, the life of every party, and the biggest wee legend we all knew. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed,” Daily Record quoted Alba Fyre.”

She requested that her fans and followers give her some privacy at this moment of her life. Her dad, Ronnie, who survived the accident later, said that his life has been ripped apart, but he would now gather himself to be with his family



Support pours in for Alba on her mother’s death

Friends and colleagues of Alba Fyre lent her moral support after learning about her mother’s death. Stacey Gordon wrote, “Your wee mammy was one of a kind, a wee legend.” Nikole Brown said, “Lost for words, she was the best. Always there for me, checking in when she didn't have to. I'll forever miss her.”

The loss for Alba Fyre comes at a crucial point, as she is slated to compete at WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event on June 15, 2024, in Scotland. Along with her partner, Isla Dawn (The Unholy Union), Fyre will compete in a Triple Threat WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to clinch gold from Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The other challengers are Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.