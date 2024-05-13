WWE Superstars Who Held World Wrestling Entertainment and United States Championship Titles at Same Time

At WWE’s next pay-per-view King and Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia, there will be two titles on the line in the main event. The United States Title and the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

United States Champion Logan Paul will put his title on the line against Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. So, this sparks the discussion around whether there have been wrestlers holding dual titles.

While there have been superstars like John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Batista who have held Tag Team Championships and WWE Championships at the same time, less is known about superstars who have held the WWE and US titles at the same time.

And you’ll be surprised to know that Seth Rollins is the only wrestler who has held both the US title and the WWE Championship.



Seth Rollins captures WWE Championship and US Title

Rollins had cleverly cashed in his Money-In-The-Bank title at WrestleMania 30 against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. It was Reigns who was expected to beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship but Rollins emerged from nowhere and did the unexpected.

If Cody wins the battle against Logan Paul, which he is expected to do, then he will be the second wrestler to join the list to hold these dual titles.

Will Cody Rhodes lose the WWE Championship by WrestleMania 41?

There has been a rumor on social media of Cody Rhodes losing the WWE Undisputed Championship in WrestleMania 41. It was started by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who said that there is “no guarantee” that Cody Rhodes will retain the title at WrestleMania 41.

Also, there have been speculations of The Rock competing against Cody Rhodes in a title match where his People’s Championship belt and Cody’s WWE Universal Championship belts will be on the line.

