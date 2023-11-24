WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 preview and predictions for every match

WWE is gearing up to host their 37th annual Survivor Series 2023 pay-per-view this weekend on November 26, 2023, from Chicago, with two major championships on the line. And two WarGames matches, one for male superstars from Monday Night Raw, where Team Cody Rhodes will face Team Judgement Day.

The second WarGames match is for female superstars from Friday Night SmackDown, where Team Charlotte is set to face Team Damage Ctrl.

In total, there will be five matches on the Survivor Series 2023 card. Just like last year, the WarGames theme made its debut on the main roster in Survivor Series 2022. WarGames-themed Survivor Series will be the second time in WWE.

Survivor Series 2023 WarGames predictions

Survivor Series 2023 is WarGames-themed this year for the second time. WarGames made its main roster debut in Survivor Series 2023. Survivor Series 2023 is going to be the last event of this year.

Survivor Series 2023 final predictions

1. Team Cody Rhodes vs. The Judgement Day (WarGames Match)

Witness the intense clash as Team Cody (Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso) faces off against The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre). With tension brewing between Team Cody's Jey Uso and Randy Orton and JD McDonagh possibly taking a hit to his record, pick: Team Cody Rhodes.

2. Damage CTRL vs. Team Charlotte (WarGames Match)

In a thrilling showdown between SmackDown's women talents, Team Charlotte (Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi) takes on Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane). With potential internal strife in Damage CTRL and Bayley as the weak links. Pick: Team Charlotte

3. Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

The dominating Rhea "Mami" Ripley defends her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, the number one contender. Despite a close match-up and the possibility of a Trish Stratus return, our pick is Rhea Ripley to retain her title. Pick: Rhea Ripley

4. Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

The Ring General Gunther, holding the record for the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, faces former WWE champion The Miz. Despite tensions within Gunther's stable, our prediction is that Gunther will retain his title, while Miz continues his face turn. Pick: Gunther

5. Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Witness the revenge-driven clash as Carlito takes on Santos Escobar, who recently betrayed his own stable. With the possibility of Escobar getting back up and reforming his old faction, LDF, our pick is Santos Escobar. Pick: Gunther

