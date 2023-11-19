WWE Survivor Series war games 2023 updated match card

WWE is set to host their 37th Survivor Series this year. The Survivor Series 2023 event will be the last event of this year. We have witnessed multiple great matches at Survivor Series pay-per-view.

From Bret Hart vs Shawn Michael, champion vs champion matches, Raw versus SmackDown elimination tag team matches to now war games match. war games theme made its roster debut at Survivor Series 2022. Where the Bloodline competed with Brawling Brutes Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Last year WWE had five matches on the main card including two war games matches one for men and the second for women. Last year SmackDown men's superstars competed in the War Games match and this year men's superstars from Raw will headline the War Games match.

WWE has confirmed a total of five matches Survivor Series 2023 pay per view including two major title defenses.

ALSO READ: 3 possible jaw-dropping twists: WWE Survivor Series 2023 endings that will leave you stunned

Survivor Series 2023 updated match card

This year’s Survivor Series will be live from Chicago the event will take place on Saturday, November 25th. There are a lot of rumors about returns from CM Punk, Randy Orton, Trish Stratus, and many more.

The updated match card

1. Gunther vs The Miz: Intercontinental Championship match

Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. He has defeated numerous challengers from Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and more to cement his legacy as the greatest Intercontinental Champion.

Former WWE champion Miz won the tournament to secure his title shot against Gunther at Survivor Series 2023.

2. Rhea Ripley vs Zoey Stark: Women's World Championship match

The Judgement Day is currently the main face of Monday Night Raw. All major members of the stable are champions Dominik is North American Champion, Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank, and one-half of the undisputed tag team champion.

Finn Balor is the other half of the undisputed tag team champion. And the mami Rhea Ripley is Women World Champion. She is set to face and defend her title against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series 2023.

3. Men's war games match

This year's Men WarGames match is between Team Cody Rhodes including Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, and the last mystery partner against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

4. Women’s war games match

This year’s Women WarGames match is between team Bianca Belair including Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL stable (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane)

Advertisement

5.Carlito vs Santos Escobar

LWO stable has fallen apart after Santos Escobar decided to attack Rey Mysterio and today his former teammates. Carlito sets his eyes and wants revenge for his friends. Both are set to face each other at Survivor Series 2023 pay-per-view.

ALSO READ: When Roman Reigns is expected to make his comeback in WWE: Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber