WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch

WWE's annual Survivor Series pay-per-view is coming up, marking the 37th edition of the event this year. Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 will be WWE's final major pay-per-view of the year. Historically, the event has featured some of wrestling's most iconic matches, from Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart to champion vs champion showdowns and brand warfare battles.

WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view this year will be held in Chicago and have a WarGames theme. The WarGames match, which debuted on WWE's main roster last year in 2022, will be featured prominently.

Survivor Series 2023: full match card

At this year's Survivor Series WarGames event in 2023, two major champions from the red brand will be defending their titles. The card features two WarGames matches - one men's WarGames match with red brand superstars, and a women's WarGames match featuring blue brand superstars.

1. Gunther vs The Miz: Intercontinental Championship Match

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther is booked to defend his prestigious gold against former WWE champion The Miz.

2. Rhea Ripley vs Zoey Stark: Women's World Championship Match

The Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley, the Women's World Champion is greasing up to defend her title against Zoey Stark the number one contender.

3. Men's WarGames Match

Team Cody Rhodes (Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and mystery partner) vs The Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh). This war games match is most likely to headline the show.

4. Women’s WarGames Match

The second war games match of the event is Team Bianca Belair (Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch) vs Damage CTRL stable (Bayley, Asuka, Iyo Sky, and Kairi Sane).

5. Carlito vs Santos Escobar

After the Latino World Order stable imploded when Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio, Carlito is seeking revenge against his former teammate. The two will square off at the 2023 Survivor Series pay-per-view, with their grudge match potentially serving as the kickoff match for the show.

Where to watch and time

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is on Saturday, 25th November, the show will start at 8 pm ET and will be live telecast on Peacock network.

