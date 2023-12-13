WWE to cut ties with 2K after WWE 2K24 in favor of EA Sports? Exploring conjectures

2K Games has been WWE's gaming partner for almost a decade now. 2K's first major WWE title was WWE 2K14, released in 2013, and the most recent edition in the gaming franchise is WWE 2K23, launched this year in March.

2K Games releases WWE games almost every year, featuring updated modes, superstars, arenas, and more. According to previous reports, 2K Games is set to release the next annual title in the WWE 2K series, WWE 2K24, with the first major announcement dropping at Royal Rumble 2024.

A recent report by Xero News suggests that WWE and Endeavor Group, the new parent company of WWE, are planning to sever ties with 2K Games after almost 10 long years. They are considering signing a deal with EA Sports, the same company that produces games for UFC, the partner company of WWE under the TKO Groups banner.

If WWE cuts ties with 2K Games, WWE 2K24 could be the tenth and final installment produced by 2K Games.

Major superstar to make a return in WWE Games

The best in the world, CM Punk, made his return to WWE after almost ten long years at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014 and was last featured in WWE games in WWE 2K15, which was released back in 2014.

Punk was also part of the showcase mode of the game. Following his return, WWE and gaming fans are anticipating his comeback to the gaming landscape.

A previous report by Xero News expressed that CM Punk will return to WWE games this year, similar to Cody Rhodes being featured in WWE 2K23 last year.

WWE could feature him as downloadable content (DLC) for the game, just as they did with Bray Wyatt.

