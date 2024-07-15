WWE To Debut New Designs For Cody Rhodes And Bayley's Undisputed And Women's Championships: Report

Under the creative control of Triple H, WWE has undergone several positive and welcoming changes. A recent report suggests that the Undisputed WWE Championship and WWE Women's Championship might get makeovers, introducing two brand-new title designs after ditching the current ones.

As per Xero News, the new designs of WWE Undisputed and the WWE Women's titles will debut soon. Hence, the respective current holders of those two titles, Cody Rhodes and Bayley, will be handed the updated belts on WWE programming.

ALSO READ: 5 Things You Did Not Know About Cody Rhodes

The company frequently updates its championship designs, and this will be another great step moving forward to the new era led by Hunter.

The last time WWE Undisputed Championship and WWE Women's Championship changed designs

The present designs of the Undisputed WWE Championship and the WWE Women's Championship look identical. They both have gold designs in the middle alongside the iconic WWE logo. What sets them apart is the color of the straps.

The men's undisputed title's strap is black while the women's strap color is white. In addition, both belts look about the same size. WWE unveiled the freshly designed titles in June 2023.

Over the years, WWE has had many beautiful designs of WWE World titles . When Roman Reigns was the Undisputed WWE Champion, holding both the Universal and WWE titles, they were replaced by the current belt. Triple H did the honor of introducing the new design.

Advertisement

A week after the introduction, on June 9, 2023, WWE debuted the freshly designed WWE Women's Championship, replacing the previous RAW Women's Title. Asuka, who was the champion during that time, was handed the belt by Adam Pearce.

The other world title and women's title

Following WrestleMania 39, Triple H announced that a new world title would be introduced. He revealed the new World Heavyweight Championship belt, making it the second world title of the company, as Roman Reigns held both WWE and Universal Championships together.

Seth Rollins won the tournament to be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion. The new world title looked similar to the OG big gold, which was retired in 2013.

On the other hand, the SmackDown Women's Championship was given a new name. With a similar big gold design and white strap, the new Women's World Title was unveiled.

Just as Asuka did, the SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was awarded the new World Women's Title, retiring the blue design.

Advertisement

Today, Damian Priest is the holder of the World Heavyweight Championship, while Liv Morgan has possession of the Women's World Championship.